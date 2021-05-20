Source: Refugee jailed 18 years for murder – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

AN inmate at Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge has been slapped with an 18-year jail term for fatally stabbing a fellow refugee, accusing him of dating his ex-wife.

Simbarashe Mauraye Simango appeared before Mutare High Court judge Justice Isaac Muzenda this week facing a murder charge.

In his ruling, Justice Muzenda said society abhorred such conduct, adding that Simango violated the God-given right to life and the Constitution.

The State, led by prosecutor Malvern Musarurwa, told the court that Muyambo on May 4, 2020 approached the unidentified deceased and asked him why he was talking to his ex-wife (name withheld), who is a juvenile.

The deceased tried to explain to him that he was not proposing love to her.

Muyambo went berserk and assaulted the deceased.

He stabbed him with an okapi knife once on the stomach, causing him to die from excessive bleeding.

On May 6 last year, Brian Makumbe carried out a postmortem and concluded that the cause of death was excessive loss of blood.