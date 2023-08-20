Source: Resilience in the Chaos: Stories of Courage and Hope in Zimbabwe’s Social Justice Movement

As I sit down to reflect on the political landscape and social justice issues that plague our beloved Zimbabwe, a whirlwind of emotions overwhelms me. It is on this Reflection Sunday that I delve deep into the well of personal experiences and insights, acquired through relentless reading and writing about the very fabric of our nation’s realities. The stories of courage and hope that emerge from our social justice movement inspire me, but they also force me to confront my hopes, dreams, fears, and frustrations about the future of our nation.