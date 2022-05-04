Source: Roads rehab continues nationwide | The Herald

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

More roads in Harare, Chitungwiza and Bindura are now being tackled, as Government strives to sustain its efforts under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP).

In an interview yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said: “We have just started rehabilitation of Gudza-Kubvumbi-Batanai-Tumba Way-Waterland Road in Chitungwiza. Road rehabilitation is also in progress on Knightsbridge Road and Glen Garry Avenue in Highlands (while) road construction of Bindura-Matepatepa is also now in progress.”

Another road under construction is in Headlands, leading to Muchekeranwa Dam, the biggest dam in Mashonaland East, where plans to set an irrigation scheme are under way.

Minister Mhona said several other roads countrywide were being reconstructed or rehabilitated, with some almost complete.

He said under the exercise, no place will be left behind, in keeping with President Mnangagwa’s desire.

The major road through Ridgeview in Harare, Ganges Road, has also been undergoing surfacing and will be re-opened soon.

Ganges Road is the old runway for Belvedere Airport and was reclaimed from the bush as a main road more than half a century ago.

Ganges Road runs through to Ridgeview and passes near Zesa National Training Centre, Harare Institute of Technology and Belvedere Technical Teachers’ College and it is 2,23km long.

Another road, St Patrick’s, the main central east-west road through Hatfield that was in a terrible state, has also been completed and opened to traffic in Harare.

St Patrick’s Road, which links motorists with Seke Road and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Expressway that leads to the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, has been completely re-done.

In Harare, over 40 roads have so far been rehabilitated over the initial target of 32 roads.

Road construction falls under the infrastructure cluster and roads are regarded as key economic enablers in line with the vision of attaining an upper middle income economy by 2030.

The Government has so far spent over $1 billion on road rehabilitation, gravelling and drainage structuring as part of the Second Republic’s ERRP2 launched by President Mnangagwa early last year.

Minister Mhona said the quality of work by construction companies involved in ERRP was satisfactory and the roads can last up to 20 years before requiring extensive rehabilitation.