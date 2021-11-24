Source: Robbers raid Waterfalls family, 4 shops | The Herald

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

FIVE armed robbers raided a house in Waterfalls Sunday morning and attacked the owners before they got away with various electrical gadgets and a Toyota Hiace vehicle, all worth over US$24 000 while another group of armed robbers raided four shop owners in Matopo after firing shot to disperse patrons.

The gang also deflated the rear tyres of two other vehicles that were parked in the yard.

No arrests have been made and investigations are still in progress.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a robbery case which occurred in Harare on November 21, 2021 at around 0230 hours where five unknown suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol stormed a house in Waterfalls.

“The suspects attacked four complainants who were sleeping in different rooms while threatening them with a pistol and demanding cash. They stole cash and property ranging from cellphones, DStv decoders, blankets, carpets, a television set and a Toyota Hiace vehicle (AFO 0669), all valued at US$24 000.

“On their way out, the suspects attacked two other complainants before deflating the rear tyres of their Toyota Aristo vehicle and cut battery terminals of a Hino Dustro lorry which was parked in the yard,” he said.

In a related incident, police are also investigating another case of armed robbery which occurred in Matopo on Sunday at around 8pm, where seven robbers who were armed with four unidentified pistols and knobkerries stormed Silozwe Business Centre and fired two shots to disperse patrons before robbing four shop owners of cash and valuables worth US$1 170, R2 080 and $5 400.

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Luke Manziyo, of Musirizwi Village, Chipinge.

The suspect is being sought in connection with a murder case in which he fatally assaulted his brother in law after a dispute over his mother’s property on Saturday.

The victim succumbed to the injuries sustained as a result of the assault on Sunday while admitted at Chipinge District hospital.

Police is also investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which a body of a 21-year-old man was found at Intunta Primary School grounds in Bulawayo on Monday.

The body had some bruises and a deep cut on the head.