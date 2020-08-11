Source: SA envoys get down to work | The Herald

President Mnangagwa welcomes President Ramaphosa’s envoys former Safety and Security Minister Dr Sydney Mufamadi and former Speaker of Parliament Ms Baleka Mbete at State House in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Tawanda Mudimu

Herald Reporter

The three envoys sent by President Cyril Ramaphosa to see what is actually happening in Zimbabwe after a sustained social media onslaught, yesterday met President Mnangagwa at State House.

The three-member delegation is led by former South African Minister of Safety and Security Dr Sydney Mufamadi who is accompanied by former Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete and former South Africa’s Minister of Public Service and Administration Advocate Ngoako Ramatlhodi.

In an interview soon after meeting the President, Dr Mufamadi said they are in the country as envoys of the President of South Africa.

“We exchanged views with his counterpart President Mnangagwa. In other words, we were listening to the state of the situation, what is being done or the intentions to do extra things and so on,” he said.

The outcome of the meeting will only be made public by President Ramaphosa after getting the views from all parties.

“We are not going to respond for our President through the media. We will be reporting to the President first, who will then interact with the public in due course,” said Dr Mufamadi.

Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana last week said Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, as the so-called crisis was merely a creation of the nation’s detractors.

The three are coming to understand “the difficulties that Zimbabwe is facing”, following a wave of sustained attacks by opposition politicians, civic society activists and exiled G40 fugitives — Saviour Kasukuwere, Walter Mzembi, Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao.

The anti-Zimbabwe crusade follows the flop of the protests that had been planned for July 31, which had been heavily funded by Harare-based Western embassies aimed at toppling President Mnangagwa and his Government.

Mr Mangwana said Zimbabwe and South Africa maintain cordial relations since they share a similar history of fighting and winning the war against ruthless colonial regimes.