Source: Sanganai/ Hlanganani expo 2022 highly subscribed – #Asakhe – CITE

Organisers of the 15th edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani tourism expo, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) have said they managed to surpass their exhibitor target for this year’s showcase.

The show which kicks off Thursday and ends Sunday is being held physically for the first time since 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Briefing the media Thursday at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) grounds in Bulawayo the venue for the tourism exhibition, ZTA chief executive officer, Winnie Muchanyuka said they had managed to exceed this year’s target.

“I am happy to announce to you that we managed to surpass the target of exhibitors that we had set for ourselves,” she told journalists.

“We had a target of 250 exhibitors but I can tell you that today we have 270 exhibitors that are part of this expo. Our participation is coming from other African countries that will be represented and these are Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique and Malawi.”

Locally, Muchanyuka said all the 10 provinces will be represented.

“In the last brief we had spoken about provincial participation from different provinces around the country and I am also happy to report that all 10 provinces will be participating in this edition,” she said.

“For international buyers and media, 100 buyers are already in the country and have been on different tours visiting different sites around the country and we are happy that the 100 that had registered to come and had confirmed to come are all here.” She further elaborated: “The buyers came from Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and the Middle East, Australia and India. As I already mentioned, some buyers are already on the pre-Sanganai tours and there will be another lot that will go as we finish the exhibition on Sunday.”

She paid tribute to the Airports Company of Zimbabwe, Air Zimbabwe and other companies for contributing towards the hosting of the exhibition.

“We are also happy to announce that we have had massive support from sponsors that came on board to help the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority bring the expo together,” she said.

“As you can appreciate, we are all financially constrained as we come from COVID but the support that we got from the entire economy of Zimbabwe is really amazing.”