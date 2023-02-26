Source: Second time lucky…Boss Dama granted ‘freedom’, again – The Standard

Fantan, Levels and Dama were arrested for holding an unsanctioned gig in Mbare

WHEN the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the government launched the campaign against drug dealers, users and peddlers everyone waited for the blitz to hit the highly populated and oldest suburb of Mbare which is haven for peddlers of illicit substances.

Mbare is not just regarded as the hub for drug peddling, but it is also regarded as home to new, urban music and is credited as the originator of Zimdancehall, a genre associated with drug abuse and misogynism due to its lyrics.

The police and the government declared war on drug dealers, peddlers and abusers in an operation dubbed “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: See something, say something”.

As of February 21, the police had arrested 2 527 people as part of the operation.

A fortnight after the launch of the blitz, police announced the arrest of suspected Mbare drug kingpin — Boss Dama.

“The ZRP has arrested Simbarashe Chanachimwe (31), alias Dama, who was being sought by the police in connection with unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

“This follows a raid that was conducted by the police at the suspect’s drug base at Block 14 Matapi flats, Mbare Harare. On 09/02/23 around 4am. Police recovered 26 sachets of dagga and one plant of mbanje measuring 1,7 metres,” said the police in a tweet.

In just days, Boss Dama was “free” after being granted $50 000 bail. Bail conditions are that he has to reside at a given address and report to police after every two days.

This is not the first time Dama has been found on the wrong side of the law whilst in Mbare. In 2021 he was sentenced to six months in prison alongside music promoters and producers DJ Fantan and Levels for organising an unsanctioned coronavirus super spreader musical show on New Year’s Eve in breach of the government’s Covid-19 regulations.

The three were later freed on RTGS $10 000 bail after a High Court judge consented to their bail appeal.

They were released on condition that they report every fortnight to a given police station and reside at a given address until the matter was finalized.

Dama is a close associate of producers Levels and Fantan and is reported to be the one who funds street bashes popularly known as Pasa Pasa, which have been associated with drug users.

Speaking on a radio interview Seh Calaz confessed that during his come-up days he praised drug dealers in his music because they sponsored the genre through street bashes.

“Drugs really affect us in the Zimdancehall fraternity as our paymasters are the ones who use drugs. Drugs that were peddled way back were better off than these days where we find hard-hitting drugs like crystal meth, which cause one to lose sleep for days. This is the reason why the crime rate is high and their drugs are expensive.

“During our early music days, the people who uplifted the genre were drug peddlers. Hence we praised drug abuse and peddlers.

“Drug peddlers are the first people to appreciate us, our first shows were hosted by drug peddlers before we even got proper bookings and radio rotations.

“Drug peddlers are the biggest shareholders of Zimdancehall and they support the artistes and music and I won’t be apologetic about this.”

Social media users expressed mixed reactions to the arrest and release of Boss Dama, many questioned the stash that the police found at Boss Dama’s drug base.