Source: Senior citizen in court over fake Covid-19 certificate | The Chronicle

Boitumelo Makhurane, Court Reporter

A 66-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man landed himself in trouble after he was caught trying to use a fake Covid-19 certificate at Joshua Mqabuko International Airport on his way to Canada.

Paul Mpofu from Morningside suburb pleaded guilty to charges of fraud when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Steven Ndlovu.

The court heard that Mpofu presented the fake certificate to health personnel during the check-in process as he intended to travel to South Africa en route to Canada.

Mpofu said he was going to visit his family in Canada and asked the magistrate to feel pity for him as he is a senior citizen.

The magistrate Mr Ndlovu said such conduct was not expected from a senior citizen.

“This was not expected from a senior citizen as you were endangering yourself and the members of the public by leaving the country without a valid Covid-19 certificate,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He fined him $30 000 and if he defaults he will be jailed for six months.

Prosecuting, Ms Evelyn Mutizirwa said on Wednesday, Mpofu presented a fake Covid-19 certificate at Joshua Mqabuko Airport.

“On July 28 at around 4PM at Joshua Mqabuko Airport, Mpofu made a misrepresentation to Mr Terence Mthabisi Sibanda by presenting a fake Covid-19 certificate,’’ she said. — @Boity104