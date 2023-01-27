Source: Sikhala falls ill, remanded in absentia –Newsday Zimbabwe

File picture: Job Sikhala was remanded in absentia amid reports that he had fallen ill.

CITIZENS Coalition for Change legislator Job Sikhala (Zengeza West), who faces charges of inciting public violence and obstructing the course of justice was yesterdaay remanded in absentia amid reports that he had fallen ill.

He was remanded to today for his bail hearing after the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services indicated that he was not well.

His trial for obstructing the course of justice was expected to begin yesterday before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Sikhala had filed for bail on the charge, arguing that there had been a change of circumstances since the trial had not started.

Before Christmas last year, Sikhala filed another bail application at the High Court in respect of charges of inciting violence. His bail determination was reserved by Justice Samuel Deme.

When he appeared before Justice Deme, he appealed a decision by magistrate Tafadzwa Miti who ruled that he had propensity to commit another offence.

Miti also said Sikhala’s co-accused, Godfrey Sithole (Chitungwiza North MP) had different circumstances with him, and hence he was granted bail.

In the latest application filed by his lawyer Harrison Nkomo, Sikhala said there were changed circumstances in his case.

Sikhala has spent seven months in remand prison following his arrest in June last year alongside 15 opposition supporters from Nyatsime in the wake of the cold-blooded murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

He has been denied bail several times. The other 15 opposition members have since been granted bail.