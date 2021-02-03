South Africa’s 18-member squad for the three-match Twenty20 International series against Pakistan arrived in Pakistan.

Source: South Africa T20 Team arrive for first Pakistan tour in 14 years – The Zimbabwean

The visiting team will be led by wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen in the shortest format for three matches against the hosts.



The heavily inexperienced squad includes only four players from the current 21-man Test squad present in the country including Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Tabraiz Shamsi and George Linde.



Due to the last minute announcement by CA, no changes in Proteas T20I squad could be made as the players were already en-route to Pakistan.



a statement from Cricket South Africa said that The Proteas Test squad will depart for South Africa at the conclusion of the Pakistan Test series as planned.

The South African T20 squad is already en-route to Pakistan and there are no plans for the squad to be changed.



The two teams will play three T20Is at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14 respectively.



South Africa Team:

Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Jacques Snyman, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon



—

Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host, can follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya