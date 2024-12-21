Source: South Africa’s Hawks Secure Forfeiture Order For R40,000 Owned By Undocumented Zimbabwean Man

This decisive action underscores the DPCI’s unwavering commitment to combatting illegal activities and enforcing the law in South Africa.

South Africa’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has obtained a forfeiture order against Gift Mafukidze, an undocumented Zimbabwean national.Lieutenant-Colonel Lloyd Ramovha, the Hawks’ spokesperson for Gauteng, confirmed that Mafukidze, described as an illegal immigrant from Zimbabwe, was arrested and charged under Section 34 of South Africa’s Immigration Act. Said Ramovha:

Mafukidze, who was transferred from Vredendal in the Western Cape to the Lindela holding facility in July 2023, was found in possession of R40,000 during his detention. Said the Hawks spokesperson:

The money has now been forfeited to the State under a court order granted by the Pretoria High Court on December 10 2024. The investigator from PCSI (Priority Crime Specialised Investigation) has diligently pursued this case, ensuring that the ill-gotten gains from illegal mining activities are seized and repurposed in the interest of justice.

Mafukidze, who has since been deported to Zimbabwe, claimed that the R40,000 in his possession was earned through illegal mining activities