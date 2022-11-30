Source: Staff shortage hits Zim universities –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE country’s institutions of higher learning have been hit by acute staff shortages caused by mass exodus of academics due to poor remuneration and working conditions, NewsDay has been informed.

It is said that some universities and colleges recruited underqualified lecturers to replace skilled personnel which left the country for greener pastures.

This is reportedly compromising the quality of learning at higher learning institutions, while some institutions now rely on part-time lecturers.

Students’ representatives told NewsDay yesterday that lack of lecturers at the institutions had disrupted learning, resulting in longer semesters.

The National University of Science and Technology (Nust) was forced to postpone some of its examinations scheduled for last week because students had not completed their modules due to shortage of lecturers.

A notice to students by Nust, seen by NewsDay, read: “The university would like to advise all students that the first semester undergraduate examinations, which were due to commence on Monday November 21, 2022, have been rescheduled to begin Monday January 16, 2023 and end on Friday, February 3, 2021. Face-to-face lessons for untaught courses across all faculties will begin on Monday, November 21, 2022 and end on Friday, December 16, 2022. A detailed examination timetable will be circulated in due course.”

College Lecturers Association of Zimbabwe president David Dzatsunga said the brain drain at universities intensified this year.

“The issue of lecturers leaving colleges has been happening for some years and has become a trend,” Dzatsunga said.

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Amon Murwira was not reachable yesterday.