Source: Substance abuse treatment, rehabilitation prioritised | The Herald

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Government is prioritising the treatment and rehabilitation of people suffering from alcohol and substance use disorders as part of efforts to mould a healthy society to drive the attainment of a prosperous economy.

This was said by Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr John Mangwiro while officiating at the launch of the Zimbabwe Drug Master Plan and the Treatment and Rehabilitation Guidelines on Alcohol and Substance Use Disorders in Harare yesterday.

The programme is running under the theme, “mental health for all – alcohol and substance use disorders prevention, reduction and treatment; everyone, everywhere.”

“It is a noble initiative and more so being done where Zimbabweans are being psychosocially affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, hence the need for mental health services for everyone in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is particularly predisposing the youth to engage into drug activities and this has negatively affected the youth.

“The need for the Zimbabwe Drug Master Plan and the Treatment and Rehabilitation Guidelines on Alcohol and Substance Use Disorders was overdue.”