Source: Support National Security Bill, MPs urged –Newsday Zimbabwe

DEFENCE minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has urged Members of Parlaimant (MPs) to support the National Security Council Bill, claiming it will enhance peace and security.

The Bill seeks to fill gaps in the Constitution by specifying additional members and functions of the National Security Council, and to operationalise the National Security Council.

It was presented in the National Assembly on July 28 and is currently on the Second Reading Stage.

“This Bill seeks to give effect to the provisions of section 209 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, relevant international law obligations and regional best practices. Chapter 11 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides for a legal framework to regulate the security services sector in Zimbabwe. This chapter recognises security services of Zimbabwe as consisting of the Defence Forces, the Police Service, the Intelligence Services, the Prisons and Correctional Services and any other service established by an Act of Parliament,” Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said the Bill sought to make further provisions in respect of the National Security Council as established by section 209 of the Constitution.

“The main objectives of the National Security Council, among others, include the development of the National Security Policy, promotion of imperatives for national security, promotion of peace and stability in Zimbabwe and the development of the security services sector in the interest of constitutionalism.

“In the exercise of its functions, the council, among other issues is mandated to regularly review national security policies in view of any prevailing national, regional and international security developments and direct the taking of appropriate action.”

The council is supposed to implement any legislation, which has national security implications. It is also required to meet at such times and places as the President may determine, provided that it meets at least once every three months.

“The meeting of the council and its committees shall not be public. However, the council may inform the public of any resolutions where it is necessary and in the public interest to do so,” she added.