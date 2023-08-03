Source: Supreme Court reinstates 12 CCC Bulawayo candidates -Newsday Zimbabwe

The Supreme Court has granted 12 Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentary candidates the relief they sought after granting their appeal, setting aside a High Court judgment that disqualified them from contesting in the August 23 general election.

The ruling, granted by a three-panel bench, means that the opposition candidates are cleared to contest in the upcoming polls.

Addressing journalists after the ruling, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said: “We won’t stop demanding democracy for everyone. The people of Bulawayo must never be deprived of the right to choose their leaders. We reject the imposition of Zanu PF in Bulawayo Province. We don’t celebrate (the judgement) because they should never have been removed in the first place.”