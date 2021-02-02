ON World Wetlands Day

Source: TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT, PRESERVE AND RESTORE WETLANDS – The Zimbabwean

ON World Wetlands Day, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) calls

upon policymakers, local and central government to take concerted and

coordinated efforts to develop and implement action plans to stop the

ongoing degradation of wetlands and protect, preserve and restore

them.

World Wetlands Day, which is commemorated every year on 2 February,

aims to raise global awareness on the vital importance of wetlands for

human beings, flora and fauna and our planet as a whole.

World Wetlands Day is also an occasion to commemorate the adoption of

the Convention on Wetlands, the “Ramsar Convention” on 2 February 1971

in the Iranian city of Ramsar. The Ramsar Convention seeks to protect

and preserve wetlands. Zimbabwe is a party to this Convention and in

terms of which has designated 7 ‘Ramsar sites’ of wetlands of

international importance.

In 2021, World Wetlands Day is being commemorated under theme

“Wetlands and Water”, which highlights the need to protect and restore

wetlands since they are a significant source of freshwater, at a time

when the world is facing a growing shortage of freshwater.

This day is an opportunity for people around the world, including

Zimbabwe, to reflect on how water and wetlands are connected in an

inseparable co-existence which is important to life and the health of

the planet and highlight the detrimental effects of the destruction of

wetlands on the quality of life for humans, other forms of life and

the environment.

Wetlands are critical in the water cycle, providing freshwater for

many people around the world. Wetlands absorb water throughout the

rainy season, preventing flooding and runoff carrying pollutants

causing siltation of water sources. The wetlands store the water,

replenish ground aquifers, and slowly release this water in the dry

season into streams and river systems around cities until it finds its

way into the major water sources supplying the cities. Without

wetlands, these water sources would quickly run dry in winter months

and poor rainy seasons, causing major water shortages. Wetlands also

act as natural filters for pollutants and provide safe drinking water

as a result. The water found in wetlands supports agriculture and

aquaculture, thereby providing income and sustenance for millions of

people across the globe.

In Zimbabwe, the loss of wetlands has been mainly caused by human

interference and mismanagement. In particular, the drainage of

wetlands to pave way for human settlements, industrial activity and

agriculture has caused wetlands to disappear rapidly.

Across the country, some local authorities and the so-called land

barons ignore the need to protect wetlands by approving housing

developments on wetlands despite the existence of many domestic and

international laws against such conduct. This has been disastrous for

some residents, as their houses have been flooded and destroyed with

some local authorities having the temerity of blaming residents for

constructing houses on wetlands rather than providing progressive

solutions.

For several years, ZLHR and its partners have consistently challenged

such conduct by local authorities, non state actors and other

government departments and ministries in the courts. Many notable

successes have been recorded in our bid to preserve and protect

wetlands.

The protection and restoration of wetlands guarantees the right to

water. Section 77 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that

everyone has the right to safe, clean and potable water. Section 74

provides for an environment that is not harmful.

Government must develop sustainable strategies for the protection and

restoration of wetlands. This is a human rights issue that requires a

human rights-based solution.

To protect and restore wetlands and secure the availability of

freshwater for present and future generations, ZLHR urges local and

central government to;

o Stop destroying and start restoring wetlands;

o Commit to the maintenance of the ecological character of wetlands

that are considered to be Wetlands of International Importance or

Ramsar Sites;

o Increase awareness about the importance of conserving wetlands

through educational campaigns and media coverage;

o Immediately stop approving housing developments on wetlands;

o Establish an Environmental Tribunal to investigate violations of

environmental laws and impose punitive action;

o Introduce a new Bill in Parliament governing wetlands and covering

the problem of private individuals holding title deeds over wetlands;

o Treat wetlands solely as a water resource and legislative provisions

protecting water resources;

o Domesticate the provisions of the Ramsar Convention and Convention

on Biodiversity and incorporate them into Zimbabwe’s municipal law so

as to uphold the obligations under international law to maintain

Wetlands of International Importance.