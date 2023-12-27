Source: Teen axes villager –Newsday Zimbabwe

AN 18-year-old man of Gato in Plumtree has appeared in court facing a murder charge.

Shelton Ndlovu appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware last week and was remanded to January 9.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that the complainant is Lelani Ndlovu from the same area.

Madziwa said on December 16 around 10pm, Shelton arrived at Diba business centre armed with an axe while his friends had knobkerries.

They chased away people threatening to axe them, but the complainant confronted them.

Shelton then struck the complainant with an axe on the head and he fell down with the weapon stuck on his head.

He was ferried to Plumtree Hospital where he was transferred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination. The matter was reported to police leading to Shelton’s arrest.