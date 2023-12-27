Source: Man steals Zinwa motorbike batteries –Newsday Zimbabwe

A MAN from Domboramwari in Epworth outside Harare appeared before magistrate Nyaradzo Manokore facing allegations of stealing motorbike batteries belonging to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

Calton Drau (27) was remanded in custody to December 28 for sentencing after pleading guilty.

The complainant is Zinwa.

Prosecutor Faith Mukanhaire alleged that on December 20, a Zinwa security detail on night duty discovered that some motorbikes had no batteries.

The complainant then assigned his subordinate Kevin Gwaze to secure the property.

On December 24, 2023 at around 2am, Gwaze caught Drau stealing the batteries.

Drau confessed to having been stealing the batteries for some time.

Police investigations led to the recovery of some of the batteries at his place of residence in Epworth.