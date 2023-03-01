The exotic Changlimithang Stadium

The Changlimithang Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium located in the capital city of Thimphu in Bhutan. You can try betting now – 1xbet.com/en features matches that are also played in exotic places from all over the world.

It is the largest stadium in the country and has a seating capacity of 15,000. The stadium is primarily used for football matches, and is the home stadium of the Bhutanese national football team.

A picturesque location

One of the most unique features of the Changlimithang Stadium is its location. It is situated in a valley surrounded by mountains, which provides a stunning backdrop for matches played there. The stadium is also located near the city center, making it easily accessible for fans and players alike.

Another unique feature of the stadium is its design. Some aspects include:

the stands are built into hillsides located within the city of Thimphu, which makes the stadium blend naturally with the environment;

it has an artificial turf, which makes it suitable for playing matches regardless of weather and time of the year;

also, it contains auxiliary facilities that can be used for other sports, like tennis, squash and badminton.



Despite its unique design and location, the Changlimithang Stadium has faced some challenges in recent years. The dressing rooms, for example, are outdated and in need of renovation. Additionally, the stadium's location in a valley can make it prone to flooding during the monsoon season.

Despite these challenges, the Changlimithang Stadium remains an important venue for football in Bhutan. The stadium has hosted many memorable matches over the years. An example includes Bhutan's historic 2-1 victory over Sri Lanka in 2015, which was the country's first ever win in a World Cup qualifier.

The stadium has also hosted a number of cultural events and concerts, including performances by local and international artists. The natural beauty of the stadium and its surrounding area make it a popular venue for these types of events.