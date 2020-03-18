Source: TNF hits another deadlock | The Herald

Minister Mavima

Blessings Chidakwa and Wallace Ruzvidzo

The Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) yesterday reached a deadlock over salaries and wages, for the third time in two months.

Government and labour are on the same side regarding the position of a minimum wage, but business continues to reject the proposal.

TNF chairperson and Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima could not be drawn into comment.

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary-general Mr Japhet Moyo confirmed there was a stalemate.

“There is nothing that came out of the meeting,” he said.

“There is a dispute that was there in our last meeting, which was referred to Cabinet and the same issues have been brought back today (yesterday), but nothing has materialised.”

Mr Moyo said the matter had since been referred to Cabinet for further deliberations.

“We are going to meet again after Cabinet meets hoping that this will break the impasse,” he said.

A source from the meeting said business remained firm on its own side.

“Finance and Economic Minister Mthuli Ncube and the labour side were very clear on what they want and they are agreed to the same position, but business is disputing,” said the source.