Source: TSL gets new CEO | The Herald February 6, 2020

Leroy Mphambela Business Reporter

TSL Limited Zimbabwe, has appointed Derek Odoteye as its group chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from February 1, 2020.

TSL is a leading holding company that is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) and is focused on providing solutions in logistics, real estate, commodity production and trades in Zimbabwe and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). Mr Odoteye replaces Patrick Davenish who held the position since May 2018.

As a Chartered Accountant by profession and an Alumnus of Harvard Business school, Mr Odoteye’s experience spans over 18 years having worked in New York, New Jersey and the United Arab Emirates including spending a 10-year spell with Deloitte, an international Professional Services firm. He was a senior manager in Assurance Services.

His experience in leadership is evident having held several management positions within TSL including that of chief operating officer, chief finance officer, operations executive, managing director for the logistics operations and general manager for the Real Estate operations as well as business development executive for the group.

TSL is currently trading at 0,80 cents per share on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

TSL began the year with a share price of 0,7575 ZWL and has since gained 5,61 percent, ranking 45th on the ZSE in terms of year-to-date performance.