Source: Two men up for killing wives | The Herald

Crime Reporter

A Bulawayo man killed his wife after she had refused to go home and wanted to continue drinking beer at a local bar while another man fatally stabbed his ex-wife following an undisclosed matter in Fort Rixon, as murder cases increase countrywide.

The incidents occurred on Saturday and the suspects have since been arrested.

In Bulawayo, police said Stewart Munyapwa (32) fatally assaulted his wife Khethiwe Moyo (61) with a sjambok while on their way home in a bushy area.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed.

“Police in Bulawayo arrested Stewart Munyapwa aged 32 in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a bushy area at Trenance Suburb on January 15, 2022. The suspect fatally assaulted the victim, Khethiwe Moyo aged 61 with open hands and a sjambok while on their way home from a local bar after a drinking binge.

“An argument arose between the couple after the victim refused to go home as she wanted to go back to the bar to continue drinking,” he said.

In another case, police in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South, arrested Patrick Ngulube (52) in connection with a murder that occurred on Saturday night at Zimbili B, Gadade Village.

“The suspect pounced at his ex-wife, Khauhelo Sibanda’s house and fatally struck her with an unknown sharp object on the head after an argument over an undisclosed issue,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, police in Matabeleland South have also arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a case of murder that occurred at Majoda Farm, West Nicholson.

The suspect, who was allegedly drunk and misbehaving, struck a 45-year-old man several times on the head and stomach with two burning logs over an unknown issue resulting in the instant death of the victim.