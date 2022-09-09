Source: UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator remarks on disability expo
• On behalf of the United Nations Family, I am pleased to be part of this auspicious occasion – the 2022 National Disability Exposition held under the theme ‘Building a Disability Inclusive Society: Leaving no Place and No one behind.’
- This theme is truly a befitting message for all of us. It resonates with the central promise that the United Nations Member States made in 2015 when they adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – ‘to leave no one behind and to reach those furthest behind first.’
Read the full report: RC Remarks at the 2022 National Disability Expo (003)
COMMENTS