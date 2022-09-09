UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator remarks on disability expo

0

Source: UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator remarks on disability expo

• On behalf of the United Nations Family, I am pleased to be part of this auspicious occasion – the 2022 National Disability Exposition held under the theme ‘Building a Disability Inclusive Society: Leaving no Place and No one behind.’

Edward Kallon

  • This theme is truly a befitting message for all of us. It resonates with the central promise that the United Nations Member States made in 2015 when they adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – ‘to leave no one behind and to reach those furthest behind first.’

Read the full report: RC Remarks at the 2022 National Disability Expo (003)

Related posts:

  1. UN validates Zim development projects
  2. Zimbos plot demo at UN
  3. ‘Civil unrest inevitable’
  4. BCC employee arrested for ivory possession
  5. Illegal gold rush fuels violent crimes
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.