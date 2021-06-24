UNWTO Supports Zimbabwe To Measure Value Of Tourism

Zimbabwe has identified tourism as a central pillar of its National Development Strategy, (NDS 1, 2021-2025). To reflect this, UNWTO is now working with the government on the development of the country’s first Tourism Satellite Account (TSA). The TSA will measure tourism’s contribution to Zimbabwe’s GDP, as well as its size relative to other sectors, and the number of jobs it generates. It will also allow the government to measure the value of public and private investment related to the sector and the effect of international tourism on the country’s balance of payments.

Mr Munesu Munodawafa, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, said, “As we continue to invest in the recovery and re-development of tourism across Zimbabwe, we must be able to accurately measure the importance of tourism to the country’s economy. The development of the TSA is one of the key milestones for the sector under the NDS1 (2021-2025). This tool is critical to aid Government’s decision making and evidence-based policy formulation for a sustainable and resilient tourism sector post COVID-19.”

Elcia Grandcourt, UNWTO Director for Africa said, “We are delighted to work again with Zimbabwe in this important endeavour. We are committed to supporting the government in providing clear data that can help guide key decisions for tourism’s recovery and growth.”

The initiative forms part of the four-year Zimbabwe Destination Development Program, a technical assistance initiative supported by IFC, a member of the World Bank Group. It is being delivered by the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, and sponsored by the Government of Japan. The program supports the recovery of Zimbabwe’s tourism industry and aims to safeguard thousands of jobs amid a sharp decline in travel caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.