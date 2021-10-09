Source: Vic Falls killer elephant gunned down – #Asakhe – CITE

BY JUDITH SIBANDA

An elephant that killed the Victoria Falls Anti-Poaching Unit (VFAPU) operations director on Friday morning was tracked and later gunned down by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers.

Clever Kapandura (51)was attacked and trampled to death by the stray elephant while he was conducting an anti-poaching patrol on Friday near Bonnaise Air bush owned by the Victoria Falls City Council.

“They killed it approximately five hours later at Aerodrome suburbs,” Lovemore Ndlovu from Bonnaise Air confirmed.

“The search was not easy as it was equally dangerous, but it was spotted by a helicopter that was dispatched to join the search and it was immediately gunned down at the same spot.”

The developments were also confirmed by VFAPU co- director Teddy Brightman.

However, Zimparks spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo said he was not aware of the development but commended what rangers had done.

“When such problem animals come to endanger our people, we are quick to react,” he said.

According to eyewitnesses, the elephant charged at Kapandura and his colleague who narrowly escaped the attack.

It could not be immediately ascertained whether the elephant was a bull or a cow.