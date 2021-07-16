Violence in SA | Trucks stuck at Beitbridge border 

eNCA’s Lindokuhle Xulu was at Beitbridge. Courtesy of #DStv403

JOHANNESBURG – Dozens of truck drivers are stuck in long queues at the Beitbridge Border Post outside Musina in Limpopo.

The N3 highway between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal was closed this week due to the recent unrest, making it hard for them to travel at any time of the day.

South Africa is expected to face major food shortages across the two provinces.

Rioters have disrupted supply chains by torching trucks and looting supermarkets.

