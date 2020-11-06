WATCH: Animated Hopewell Chin’ono fumes at Court over abuse of system by Mnangagwa

Embarrassing scenes from the Harare Magistrates Court in the ongoing persecution of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono as they take him to the Anti-Corruption Section. An animated Chin’ono voices his concerns at the abuse of the system by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime.

Chin’ono was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly breaching his bail conditions after he published tweets regarding the reported improper conduct of Chief Justice Luke Malaba.

