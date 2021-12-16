Source: “We Understand The Inconvenience” – Govt On Cancellation Of Valid Passports

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Nick Mangwana has said the government understands the inconvenience that is caused by its decision to cancel valid passport by the end of 2023.

The government announced this week that it will be cancelling traditional passports as it seeks to adopt electronic passports that are recognised worldwide.

The move has been heavily criticised by people from all walks of life with the main point raised being that attaining a passport in Zimbabwe is a difficult task as some have had to wait for three years, from the day of application, to receive the travel document.

But Mangwana says the government was aware of the adverse impact the decision has on members of the public. He said:

We do understand the inconvenience that getting a new passport two years after getting your previous one may cause. We wish to assure the Nation that Govt recognizes the unavoidable distress this may cause. The major cost of our new passport is the production cost. 1. United Kingdom – £85.50 (50 pages) 2. Nigeria – $106 (32 pages), $137 (64 pages) 3. Tanzania — Local $75, External $90 4. Zambia – $100 (32pages), $150 (48pages) 5. Australia – $55 AUD (Expires every 5 years) 6. Ghana – $110 7. Uganda – $108 8. Kenya – $145 9. USA – $145 10. Canada – $160

According to Statutory Instrument 273 of 2021, the ordinary e-passport will cost US$100 while an emergency or express e-passport will cost US$200.