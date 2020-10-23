Sikandar Raza, a 34-year-old Zimbabwean player born in Sialkot, Pakistan, told Pakistani media in an interview that “before we came to Pakistan, we had devised a plan which the entire team would follow and lead to victory.” Present a better game that we try.

Source: We will defeat Pakistan following the plan, Says Sikandar Raza – The Zimbabwean

Sikandar Raza further said that the absence of a coach does not matter; there is excellent team management with the team, which is preparing us better. We will not back down from our goal, and we have only one goal, to move from game to victory۔

He further said that past cricket shows that Pakistan is a strong team and it has more advantages at home. But in 2015, Zimbabwe performed very well. Pakistan managed to win by a small margin