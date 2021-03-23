Source: Wife (88) kills hubby (99) over cowpeas – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

POLICE in Mutoko have arrested a woman (88) who allegedly killed her 99-year-old husband by striking him with bricks after he refused to help her harvest cowpeas.

Enesia Chivhinge of Plot 35 Tamuka village in Hoyuyu is currently assisting police with investigations following the death of her husband, Saidi Daiton, who reportedly died a few days after the attack.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the incident.

“Police in Mutoko have arrested an 88-year-old woman after she allegedly hit her 99-year-old husband with some pieces of bricks, leading to his death a few days later,” he said.

“It is saddening to note that the couple got involved in domestic violence at such an old age. People should understand the need to maintain peace with each other even in times of misunderstandings.”

It is alleged that on March 18 at around 5pm, the couple had a misunderstanding after the deceased had refused to accompany the suspect to the fields to harvest cowpeas.

In a fit of rage, the suspect hit her husband with bricks several times.

The suspect then left her husband lying on the ground as she proceeded to the fields.

It is further alleged that Chivhinge returned from the fields and found her husband still on the ground and helped him to get into their kitchen hut.

A relative, Tafadzwa Chivhinge (32), visited and was informed by the deceased that he had been assaulted by the wife with bricks.

Tafadzwa inspected the deceased’s body and discovered that he had bruises on his hands and legs.

He suggested that Daiton be taken to a nearby clinic for treatment, but the deceased refused.

On March 20, Tafadzwa visited the couple again and discovered that Daiton’s condition was deteriorating.

He then took him to Nzira Clinic, where he died along the way.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the arrest of the granny. Daiton’s body was taken to Mutoko Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.