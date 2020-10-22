Zimbabwe all-rounder Elton Chigumbura interacting with the media through video link, the former captain responded to a question from The Zimbabwean; “ Will return home with victory, and it’s not difficult, just need to try, the whole team is in best form. So, fans must be hopeful they will get to see a good game.”

Source: Will return to home with victory, says Chigumbura – The Zimbabwean

He hoped batting pitches in Pakistan would back their campaign to get off to a solid start in an effort to directly qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India.

He said that very good arrangements have been made by Pakistan. “The Pakistani authorities welcomed us in a wonderful way and we got a lot of love here,” he said.