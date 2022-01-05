Source: Woman found with 13 bags dagga – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A-38-year old Harare woman has been arrested and arraigned before the courts after she was found in possession of 13 bags of loose dagga weighing 50 kgs each.

Patricia Munyengeri today appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje to answer to the charges and was denied bail. She was remanded to January 18 for routine remand.

Allegations are that detectives received information that Munyengeri was supplying dagga in Harare. They then investigated her moves within the Epworth area and discovered that she was commanding a safe house for drugs.

During the course of surveillance, the accused was spotted entering the house in the Makomo area of Epworth.

On December 31, 2021, last week, the team of detectives received further information that the accused had received her contraband package from Malawi, and had stored it in her safe house.

A raid was then carried out at the house. The wife of the owner of the house, Trisha Rusike was interviewed, and she stated that the accused was renting a room at their house.

She also indicated that she only rented the room but did not stay there. Rusike said she never paid attention to what was being stored in the room.

When detectives searched the room, they found 13 bags of loose dagga inside.

Rusike’s husband then volunteered to assist detectives in locating Munyengeri, which resulted in her arrest.

The recovered dagga is valued at $299 000.