Work on Kariba housing project resumes

National Housing and Social Amenities Deputy Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi

Walter Nyamukondiwa

Kariba Bureau

The Kariba Housing Project has been taken over by the Government after work on the new Kasese suburb and the upgrading of the town’s water treatment capacity stalled in 2019.

Government will now provide funding for the two projects which will also see the relocation of up to 390 families living under a power line in Mahombekombe Township.

Government is set to launch the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy, which will guide the development of all human settlements and replace the outdated National Housing Policy of 2012.

Deeds of novation, which is the transfer of obligations to another party without changing the terms of the existing contract, have been signed to allow the Government to take over the schemes.

The project stalled in 2019 owing to contractual disagreements brought about by the change in Monetary Policy.

Speaking at the launch of the resumption of works in Kariba recently, National Housing and Social Amenities Deputy Minister Yeukai Simbanegavi said the housing policy will focus on provision of standard housing and ancillary services.

“That is why we are moving to provide better housing for the 390 families which are living under a power line in Mahombekombe Township,” she said.

“We are back to launch the project so that we hit the ground running. Government has taken over implementation of the projects which had stopped owing to resource constraints.”

The water augmentation project will see treatment capacity at Breezes Plant being increased from the current 12 megalitres a day to 18Ml of water a day. Deputy Minister Simbanegavi implored contractors to move with speed to implement projects once funds were released to eliminate issues of cost variations due to inflation.

“If ever there is any amount of money that comes in, contractors should move in fast so that the project is not affected by inflation,” she said.

She questioned why the construction of the water reservoir for Kasese had not been completed when funding had been provided.

Completion of the reservoir will ensure that the new housing project has water supplies.