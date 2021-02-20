Source: Zanu PF central committee member succumbs to COVID-19 – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

ZANU PF central committee member Madeyi Maswi has died from complications associated with COVID-19.

She was 54.

Her son and family spokesperson Takundwa Maswi confirmed the death.

“She died yesterday at St Anne’s Hospital after she tested positive to COVID-19 and was hospitalised for more than a week,” Tatenda said.

Maswi is survived by husband Christopher and three children Tanyaradzwa (26), Takundwa (24) and Tinotenda (20).

Mashonaland Central Zanu PF provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe said Maswi was very instrumental in party business.

“We have lost a very hard working person, she represented the party at Constitution Parliamentary Select Committee (COPAC) among other important bodies,” he said.

“At one point, she was sent to China to the China Communist Party in an exchange programme.”