Source: Zanu PF Matobo chair dies in accident – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NKOSENTSHA KHUMALO

ZANU PF party Matobo district chairman Obert Moyo died on Saturday evening after his vehicle was involved in a head-on collision along the Matobo-Bulawayo road.

Moyo was coming back from a ceremony to install the new Matobo chief Masuku.

An eye witness, Artwell Sibanda said: “I was travelling with chief Nyangazonke of Kezi when we witnessed the tragic accident. Moyo’s Mazda vehicle crashed into a Ford Ranger and he died on the spot.”

Sibanda who is also a spokesperson for the United Movement for Devolution said the matter was reported to Matobo police.

“The police did not have equipment required to save the motorists and they had to phone the Bulawayo Fire Brigade,” he said.

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) acting chief fire officer Lyons Phiri said: “On arrival, we found two vehicles which were involved in a head-on collision, a Mazda Proceed vehicle and a Ford Ranger. Four persons were not trapped, but they were severely injured.”

Phiri identified the four injured as Melusi Ndlovu, who suffered severe head injuries, Shepherd Ndlovu, Sandisiwe Moyo and Mhlengi Khumalo who all sustained severe bruises.

He said the suspected cause of the accident was failure to observe traffic regulations.

Efforts to get comments from Zanu-PF provincial chairperson for Matabeleland South province, Mangaliso Nqobizitha Ndlovu were fruitless after he said he was at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.