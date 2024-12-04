Source: Zanu PF seeks closer ties with clergy -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZANU-PF commissariat department director, Davison Gomo, says the ruling party is seeking closer ties with the clergy after acknowledging the role of the church in fostering peace and unity.

Gomo said this during an indigenous clergy conference held at the Voice of God International Church in Bulawayo last week.

The conference was organised by the Council for Churches in Africa (CCA).

“What’s important is to coexist and live together peacefully and each of those groups in terms of their religious disposition must simplify the space and be respected for exactly what they are,” Gomo said.

“I think we are trying to make sure that we create that space where we can work with the church very closely to achieve political stability, economic development, among other things.”

The clergy has been on the forefront in calling for dialogue, peace and stability in a country battling years of socio-political disturbances as well as an economic implosion.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa among other Zanu PF leaders were seen visiting various churches seeking prayers and votes.

Gomo called on the clergy to continue praying for peace in the country.

“If you want to ensure that there is peace in this country it has to be backed by very active Christianity,” he said.

“The church plays a very important role in development and social cohesion, cultural cohesion and so on. When there is a lack of consensus between the fundamental beliefs of the State and church a lot of other subjects arise.”

CCA president Rocky Moyo said indigenous churches had been working with and supporting Zanu PF for years.

“The church has been there in times of the liberation struggle. The church was there to bring comfort, pray and cook for them,”Moyo said.

“So it’s not the first time that the church is involved with political parties, mainly the ruling party.

“We have been working together since inception hence calling on the government to honour the bishops who were there during the struggle.”