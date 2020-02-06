Zanu-Pf suspends youth leaders for indiscipline 

Source: Zanu-Pf suspends youth leaders for indiscipline | The Herald February 6, 2020

Zanu-Pf suspends youth leaders for indisciplineCde Togarepi

Joseph MadzimureSenior Reporter

Zanu-PF has with immediate effect suspended the Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Pupurai Togarepi, his deputy Cde Lewis Matutu and the Secretary for Commissariat Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu from their party positions for indiscipline.

Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu

Meanwhile, Cde Togarepi will remain a Central Committee member, while Cdes Matutu and Tsenengamu will remain card carrying members.

Cde Chirau

Zanu-PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa said Cdes Matutu and Tsenengamu will be suspended for 12 months but will remain card carrying members.

Cde Matutu

“The two will go under a rigorous training at Chitepo School of Ideology for three months and they will be allowed to contest for any position in the party after their 12-month suspension,” said Cde Chinamasa.

He said the Youth League Secretary for Administration Cde Tendai Chirau will be the acting deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs.Cde Chirau will be eligible to attend Politburo meetings.  More to follow

    Mukanya 3 hours ago

    So its indiscipline to voice out against corruption in ZANU PF!! no wonder the country has failed to make meaningful progress since attainment of UHURU.

