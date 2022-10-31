Source: Zanu PF vows to put people first | The Herald

President Mnangagwa and Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga (centre) and Kembo Mohadi (left) during the closing ceremony of the 7th Zanu PF National People’s Congress in Harare on Saturday

Herald Reporter

DEMOCRACY, patriotism, and unity were on display during the course of the 7th Zanu PF National People’s Congress in Harare where President Mnangagwa, the people’s choice, rallied the party to always work for and with the people.

Riding on a crest of achievements that have positively impacted the people, the President was endorsed as the ruling party’s sole presidential candidate for next year’s general elections, at an event that brimmed with unity, peace and where the gospel of development was topmost.

In his closing remarks, President Mnangagwa said the ruling party that liberated Zimbabwe closely working with the people, will always find its strength in the masses.

As such, with the mandate to govern coming from the people, its policies will always speak to the needs and aspirations of Zimbabweans, the critical mass that has to be lifted from poverty into prosperity by 2030.

Towards attaining those lofty national goals, the achievements of the Second Republic, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, have confounded critics both in the country and those that imposed sanctions to strangle Zimbabwe and turn the people against the Zanu PF Government.

In his address to delegates at the just-ended Congress, President Mnangagwa said Zanu PF we will never abandon the people of the great motherland under whatever circumstances.

“Zanu PF has an onerous covenant with the people of Zimbabwe, a generational mission to fulfil. No other political party can ever cater for the people of Zimbabwe like Zanu PF.

“Tirikuramba tichivaka nyika yekwedu, tichiitoga seZanu PF, kusimudzira vanhu vekwedu. The burden rests with us as Zanu PF. Tisu vatongi veZimbabwe. This sacred duty must never be taken lightly,” he said.

To fulfil the aspirations of the people, President Mnangagwa said the attainment of Vision 2030 to make Zimbabwe an upper middle-income economy should be accelerated.

“The benefits of that achievement must be felt by every Zimbabwean and every community, with no one and no place being left behind.

“Let us continue moving forward, serving our people wholeheartedly for a higher quality of life,” he said.

The Congress ran under the theme: “Building a Prosperous Zimbabwe, Leaving No One and No Place Behind”.

President Mnangagwa said the people’s party, Zanu PF, is still strong, alive and unstoppable.

“Go and tell the people that Zanu PF is fulfilling the historic mission of total socio-economic and political liberation and independence. Under Zanu PF, the Second Republic will continue to diligently empower our communities.

“From Plumtree to Mutare, from Zambezi to Limpopo, our national development agenda is being accomplished, leaving no one and no place behind. Our colossal, revolutionary mass party, Zanu PF, remains their dutiful companion,” he said.

In terms of guaranteeing food security in the country, the President said Zanu PF shall be with its people as they till the land, plant their seed, tend their crops to maturity, and as they sell their surpluses.

“We are their party, which provides agricultural inputs while investing in their food and nutrition security, right down to every household, village-by-village.

“Now that the 2022/2023 agriculture season has begun, go back to the farmers and communities at large and inspire them, across all sectors, to increase their production and productivity,” he said.

Opening revolutionary doors to everyone, the President said there is enough room for everyone in Zanu PF.

He charged the new Central Committee members to take the gospel of Zanu PF to the people both in urban and rural areas.

“We stand with the miners, teachers, doctors, nurses, industrialists, SMEs, religious organisations, the vulnerable, women, the youths and students as well as artists, creatives, and sportspersons, among many others.

“Zanu PF will never abandon the people of our great motherland Zimbabwe.”

As the party gears for a resounding victory ahead of next year’s harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa said the party election manifesto will soon be launched.

The Zanu PF President and First Secretary said the requisite election campaign material and resources are ready and will be distributed in due course.

“As we are fast approaching the 2023 Harmonised General Elections, the whole party must remain in perfect sync.

“Now more than ever before, all of us must put shoulders to the wheel and push in one direction towards our thunderous victory,” he said.

President Mnangagwa urged party officials to mobilise and encourage people to register to vote and to turn up in their numbers to vote for Zanu PF on election day

The President appointed his Politburo in an atmosphere of unity, conviviality, and comradeship, as the ruling party celebrated milestones in deliverables that have been achieved in the past few years.