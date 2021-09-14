Source: Zanu PF VP Mohadi, leadership tours Seke Road | The Herald

Zanu PF vice president and second secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi, (second from left), secretary for women’s league who is also Senate president Cde Mable Chinomona (far left), Bitumen operations manager Chris Sieger (middle), deputy national political commissar Cde Omega Hungwe (second from right) and Harare Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Tafadzwa Muguti (far right).

Herald Reporters

Zanu PF vice president and second secretary Cde Kembo Mohadi and senior party leadership have toured the Seke Road rehabilitation under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme 2.

Cde Kembo was accompanied by the Zanu PF secretary for women’s league who is also Senate president Cde Mable Chinomona, deputy national political commissar Cde Omega Hungwe, secretary for war veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya, acting deputy secretary for youth affairs Cde Tendai Chirau and Harare province interim chairperson Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa.

Government officials including Minister of State and Devolution Affairs for Harare Metropolitan Province Engineer Oliver Chidawu and Provincial Development Coordinator Mr Tafadzwa Muguti were also in attendance.