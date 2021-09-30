Source: Zanu PF youths angry over party chaos – NewsDay Zimbabwe

A ZANU PF-linked pressure group, The Zimbabwe Youth Action Platform (ZYAP), has accused some senior party members of fanning divisions and plotting to destroy the party, warning that the youths would do everything in their power to defend party leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The group’s leader, Tonderai Chidawa, came out guns blazing yesterday saying the fracas caused by some party bigwigs during the internal district polls last week were threatening to divide the party and should be stopped.

Chidawa urged young people in the party to stand up and defend Mnangagwa against the clique causing disturbances.

“We, as the young people in Zanu PF, are aware of the malcontents causing skirmishes in all provinces. They are working with the G40 and some foreign embassies to derail the good work of our beloved provinces,” Chidawa said.

“We are aware that they want to weaken the party ahead of the 2023 elections, and we will not stand by while they continue to destroy the great movement for their selfish ends.”

The ruling party was last week forced to postpone provincial elections until after the October national people’s conference.

This was after campaigns for district executive positions ahead of the proposed provincial elections turned violent, amid allegations of factionalism, vote buying and intimidation.

However, the party is continuing with its district elections amid infighting and intimidation of voters.

Reports are that factions linked to Mnangagwa and his powerful deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, are angling to position themselves in the lower structures of the party.

Bloody fights erupted in Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central and Midlands provinces over the weekend during the district elections.

Zanu PF says it will investigate and action will be taken against those sponsoring division in provinces.

Chidawa claimed Zanu PF had been infiltrated by foreign agents working in cahoots with G40 remnants that are bent on dividing the party.

“President Mnangagwa is a generous man. He has allowed people to do as they please and now they are taking things far,” he said.

“We want to warn that as the youths and civil society with interest in Zanu PF, we will not watch the party getting torn apart.”