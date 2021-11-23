Source: ZEC condemned for canning mobile voter registration exercise – #Asakhe – CITE

Stakeholders have expressed shock and disappointment at the decision by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to postpone the Mobile Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) exercise which had been slated for early December.

The exercise was meant to assist eligible people to register as voters and registered voters to update their information.

However, in a letter seen by CITE, ZEC acting Chief Executive Officer, Jane Chigidji announced that the exercise had been postponed indefinitely.

“Please be advised that the Mobile Biometric Voter Registration exercise which was scheduled for 6th December 2021 has been rescheduled to a later date to be advised in due course.

However, take note that the current Enumeration Area (EA) to Poling Area (PA) alignment and Alpha list updating exercise will continue as per schedule,” Chigidji’s letter reads.

ZAPU Secretary General who doubles as the party’s acting National Spokesperson, Mthulisi Hanana described the move as a sad development.

“It’s disappointing because reasons for this are not given and new dates are also not given,” he said.

“We would have hoped that those who are not in the country would have been able to do also register without having to go too far from home. It shows a lack of commitment from ZEC in supporting the work being done by organisations and political parties. We would have hoped that they would have consulted us as political platters before making this decision. It’s an anti-climax to our efforts.”

The Election Resource Centre (ERC) also expressed its disappointment saying that voter registration is one of the most important pre-election activities.

“The importance of voter registration ahead of the delimitation process cannot be overstated as true representative democracy will only be achieved through equitable representation.

“The voter registration blitz was important, particularly for engaging first-time voters and under registered areas ahead of delimitation,” ERC said.