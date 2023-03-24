‘Zec nomination fees unjust’ 

United Zimbabwe Alliance party president Elisabeth Valerio

UNITED Zimbabwe Alliance party president Elisabeth Valerio has said the US$20 000 nomination fees for presidential candidates is too exorbitant and will limit the number of candidates.

Addressing journalists in Gweru on Tuesday, Valerio said the fees on their own made the electoral field playing uneven.

“So already going into the elections I am saddened that it is an (uneven) playing field because of this new environment we are facing in terms of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) policies on the fees that are being imposed on us.”

According to Zec, presidential candidates will part with US$20 000, legislators US$1 000 and councillors and senators US$100 to contest in the polls set for July or August.

In 2018, presidential candidates paid US$1 000.

At US$1 000 per candidate, a political party will need US$210 000 for its 210 aspiring parliamentarians.

A political party will also have to set aside US$120 000 for its 1 200 aspiring local authority candidates in 63 districts and a yet to be determined figure for senators above the US$20 000 for a presidential candidate.

Zec has defended the fees saying they are meant to deter chancers.

The election management body has, however, said it might revisit the nomination fees.

