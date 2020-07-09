Source: Zesa fires managers | The Herald

Herald Correspondent

Zesa has fired eight top managers, demoted two and suspended three while the other is serving three months’ notice pending dismissal over malpractices picked up in the forensic audit published last year.

A number of other managers are set to be transferred to posts in other provinces.

The Herald understands that those that have been fired are Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) operations director Engineer John Chirikutsi, ZPC finance director Mr Hubert Chiwara, ZETDC managing director Engineer Julian Chinembiri, ZETDC finance director Thokozani Dhliwayo, Zesa Enterprises (Zent) managing director Mr Tererai Mutasa, plus two Zent managers identified as Tichivangana and Dafana.

ZPC general manager Mr Washington Mareya has been given three months notice.

Suspended are Zesa head corporate services Mr Rufaro Pasipanodya, Zesa public relations manager Mr Fullard Gwasira and Mr Obson Matunja from the audit department, all suspended pending investigations into possible personal use of Zesa vehicles or a potential fuel coupon scam involving $18 000.

Others suspended last week include section engineer metering Engineer Leonard Chitsina, and Mr Freeman Chikonzo, senior manager Information and Technology pending investigations on a potential fraud involving a local electrical company.

More bosses could be fired once other disciplinary hearings have been concluded while several survivors are said to have been “strongly warned”.

Efforts by The Herald to get a comment from the power utility were fruitless as acting spokesperson Ms Prisca Utete asked for questions in writing but had not responded since Monday.

Zesa board chairman Dr Sydney Gata declined to comment.

ZETDC acting managing director and commercial manager Engineer Ralph Katsande has been demoted.

He had been acting managing director since 2018.

After the forensic audit, he appeared before a disciplinary hearing and it was recommended that he should be demoted, and is likely to assume the general manager’s post for the Southern Region.

Another top official, Engineer Robson Chikuri, has been effectively demoted to become ZPC Bulawayo Power Plant manager. He was acting ZPC managing director.

“Engineer Milton Munodawafa, who was the general manager for Harare has been moved to Bulawayo and will be general manager for Western Region.

Other senior staff have been moved up the ladder to take over key posts in acting capacities.