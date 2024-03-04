Source: ZESA Pegs Electricity Tariffs In US Dollars
The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has pegged the electricity tariffs in United States dollars.
In a notice to customers, ZETDC said the tariff is payable at the prevailing interbank rate on the date of the purchase. Reads the notice:
ZETDC would like to advise its valued clients of the domestic prepaid cost guide that applies to the first purchase of each month.
The tariff is pegged in US$ and is payable at the prevailing interbank rate on the date of the purchase.
Clients can use the following cost guide based on ZERA approved tariff of 1 December 2023. The unit cost is inclusive of the 6% REA Levy.
50.00 Units (kWh) – US$4.24
100.00 Units (kWh) – US$9.01
200.00 Units (kWh) – US$25.97
250.00 Units (kWh) – US$38.16
300.00 Units (kWh) – US$50.35
350.00 Units (kWh) – US$63.60
400.00 Units (kWh) – US$76.85
500.00 Units (kWh) – US$104.41
600.00 Units (kWh) – US$131.97
700.00 Units (kWh) – US$159.53
800.00 Units (kWh) – US$187.09
900.00 Units (kWh) – US$214.65
1000.00 Units (kWh) – US$242.21
Units costs (exclusive of the 6% REAL levy) are as follows:
0-50 kWh cost US$0.08/kWh
51-100 kWh cost US$0.09/kWh
101-200 kWh cost US$0.16/kWh
201-300 kWh cost US$0.23/kWh
301-400 kWh cost US$0.25/kWh
Above 400kWh cost US$0.26/kWh
This notice serves as a cost guide and clients are advised to be guided accordingly.
