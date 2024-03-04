ZESA Pegs Electricity Tariffs In US Dollars

ZETDC would like to advise its valued clients of the domestic prepaid cost guide that applies to the first purchase of each month.

The tariff is pegged in US$ and is payable at the prevailing interbank rate on the date of the purchase.

Clients can use the following cost guide based on ZERA approved tariff of 1 December 2023. The unit cost is inclusive of the 6% REA Levy.

50.00 Units (kWh) – US$4.24

100.00 Units (kWh) – US$9.01

200.00 Units (kWh) – US$25.97

250.00 Units (kWh) – US$38.16