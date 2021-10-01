Source: Zim lobbyists court German investors | The Herald

Mr Kumbirai Chipadza

Herald Reporter

The sterling work being done by the Second Republic has charmed Zimbabweans based in Germany where lobbyists are courting investors from Europe’s biggest economy to come to the southern African nation.

This comes at a time Germany has introduced a plan for Africa which incentivises German businesses doing business in Africa.

It also coincides with Zimbabwe’s economic recovery and growth trajectory which has seen investors from across the globe queuing up to invest in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwean businessman and lobbyist operating under the banner of Deutsch Connect in Germany, Mr Kumbirai Chipadza, yesterday said there were a lot of synergies and opportunities particularly in agriculture, mining, tourism, energy, infrastructure development and logistics.

He said it was also crucial for Zimbabweans and other Africans to invest on the continent to benefit from its vast natural resources.

“Zimbabweans, wherever we are, must learn that we are ambassadors of our country. We must be patriotic because what binds us is stronger than what separates us.

“In that regard, I have decided to advocate more business linkages between Zimbabwe and the global village. We believe Zimbabwe has created the ease of doing business,” said Mr Chipadza.

Investment was also supposed to come from Zimbabweans in the Diaspora and other Africans as they understood the local conditions better.

“It is high time we stop begging but sit on negotiating tables as equal partners with the level of brain gain and not brain drain.

“Africans in the Diaspora should acquire knowledge and skills, expertise, technology, networks and access to funds. It’s time for Africans to invest in Africa.

“Through Deutsch Connect, I have been focusing on bringing in investors in agribusiness, mining and energy as well as introducing the Startup Safari concept, mixing business with holiday,” he said.

The organisation had scheduled two ecosystem tours to Germany in 2022, one for female businesswomen from Zimbabwe and the other from the mining sector.

“Both tours include meeting German industry experts, B2B matchmaking, ecosystem tour and pitching to investors and registration is ongoing.

“We are also a member of the AHK-Southern African German Chamber of Commerce, Make IT Alliance and IHK Lüneburg-Wolfsburg where we network with the largest German companies looking for new markets,” he said.

Mr Chipadza said it was an honour to be nominated for the prestigious Capital Markets Advocacy Award — Diaspora, adding that it was more important in creating market linkages and investment especially for startups and entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe.

“That is why we believe in making sure processing and packaging of produce and products must be done locally.

“We are already working with Glytime Foods (food and beverage), Fanset International (logistics) as well as collaborate with think tanks to create opportunities for our start-ups.

“We look forward to our partnerships with BancAbc and Empowerment Bank who are also providing opportunities for young entrepreneurs in Zimbabwe,” he said.