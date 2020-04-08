Source: Zim records second Covid-19 death | The Herald

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe’s 11th confirmed Covid-19 case and second death is that of Bulawayo man (79), who died on Saturday after being initially admitted to hospital for pneumonia.

In a statement last night, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the patient first saw his own doctor on March 23 with a sore throat and fever. When he did not improve on the oral antibiotics prescribed, he was hospitalised in Bulawayo last Thursday showing the symptoms of a cough, difficulty in breathing, sore throat and fever.

He had not travelled outside Zimbabwe, but had visited a tourist resort in Hwange from March 14 to 16.

He was admitted for clinical management of bacterial pneumonia. But his condition deteriorated on Thursday and he was moved into the intensive care unit and management in isolation under a specialist physician. The Bulawayo Covid-19 response team took samples and sent these to the national laboratory in Harare.

While awaiting the results, his medical team continued to treat him both for pneumonia and Covid-19, but his condition continued to deteriorate until he died, said the Ministry. His contacts are now being traced.

The 23-year-old Bikita woman who was tested for Covid-19 has had her results back and they show she is negative.