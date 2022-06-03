Zim, Russia deepen bilateral, trade relations

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava (right) and Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov, co-chairs of the fourth session of the Zimbabwe-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific, and Technical Co-operation, sign some of the agreements between the two countries in Harare yesterday

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE and Russia have committed to deepen and expand bilateral relations that exist between the two countries.

This came out during the fourth session of the Zimbabwe-Russia Intergovernmental Commission (ICG) on economic, trade, scientific and technical co-operation held in Harare yesterday.

At the meeting, the Zimbabwean delegation was led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade and Co-Chair, Ambassador Frederick Shava, while the Russian delegation was led by Natural Resources and Environment Minister and Co-Chair, Alexander Kozlov.

The Intergovernmental Commission was preceded by a meeting of senior officials held on Monday and Tuesday.

Prior to the Intergovernmental Commission, the co-chairs held official bilateral talks and expressed satisfaction with the excellent historical and fraternal relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Russia.

They discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to deepen and expand these relations.

Zimbabwe and Russia enjoy excellent bilateral relations that date back to the days of Harare’s liberation struggle.

In a joint communiqué issued at the end of their engagements yesterday, the parties agreed to expedite the implementation and operationalisation of all signed legal instruments in order to concretise the bilateral co-operation.

“The Intergovernmental Commission reviewed the state of bilateral relations and received updates on areas of co-operation since the Third Session,” reads part of the joint communiqué.

“The parties expressed satisfaction with the excellent co-operation in sectors that include economic, trade and industrial, geology and mineral resource management, science, education, sport, arts and youth, health, agriculture, tourism and the environment, local government, national housing and social amenities and communications, mass media and technology.

“The parties directed the respective ministries and agencies to continue the collaboration through the identification of new areas of co-operation. The Commission welcomed the signing of identified legal instruments.”

Zimbabwe and Russia also agreed on the need to expedite the implementation and operationalisation of all signed legal instruments in order to concretise the bilateral co-operation.

The Commission expressed concern over the long list of legal instruments yet to be finalised and directed the respective ministries to re-double their efforts in finalising all outstanding bilateral legal instruments.

“Zimbabwean and Russian business delegations met on the side-lines of the Zimbabwe-Russian Intergovernmental Commission, in line with reaffirmation by the parties to intensify business interactions.

“Discussions explored possible areas of co-operation with a focus on promoting increased bilateral trade and investment.”

At the end of the Intergovernmental Commission, Minister Kozlov expressed gratitude, on behalf of the Russian delegation, to co-chair Ambassador Shava, Government and all Zimbabweans for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded to him and his delegation.

Minister Kozlov then extended an invitation to Ambassador Shava to attend the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Russia in 2024, on a date to be mutually agreed upon through diplomatic channels.