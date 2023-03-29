Source: Zim to host 6th Transform Africa Summit –Newsday Zimbabwe

ZIMBABWE is set to host the 6th Transform Africa Summit (TAS) aimed at driving Africa’s socio-economic development through Information Communication Technology (ICTs).

TAS is the leading African tech and digital event organised by Smart Africa.

This year’s edition will be held in Victoria Falls from April 26-28 under the theme Connect, Transform and Innovate.

Over 3 000 delegates from more than 100 countries, including heads of State and government who constitute Smart Africa’s board, are expected to grace the event as they seek to engage in the digital transformation of the continent across multiple sectors.

Delegations from Estonia, Germany, Korea, Saudi Arabia and Serbia, among other nations, are also expected to attend the summit.

“As a member of Smart Africa, we are committed to ensuring that technology can change the lives of our citizens here in Zimbabwe and across the continent. We are cognizant that this cannot be done alone and, therefore, we are extremely pleased to welcome the Smart Africa Alliance family to Zimbabwe’s prime resort town of Victoria Falls,” Information Communication and Technology (ICT) minister Jenfan Muswere said on Monday.

The summit will also be attended by international leaders such as Doreen Bogdan-Martin, who is the secretary-general of the International Telecommunications Union, along with Wankele Keabetswe Mene of the African Continental Free Trade Area and Deemah Al Yahya, who is the secretary-general of the Digital Co-operation Organisation.

Smart Africa is an alliance of 36 African countries, international organisations and global private sector players tasked with Africa’s digital agenda with the vision to create a single digital market in Africa by 2030. It was launched in 2013 by seven African heads of State, and Zimbabwe joined in 2019.