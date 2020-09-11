Source: Zimbabwe COVID-19 Lockdown Weekly Monitoring Report 4 – 11 September 2020 – Days 160-167 – The Zimbabwean

This weekly report covers the period between Friday 4 September to Thursday 10 September 2020 which are days 160 to 167 of the national lockdown declared by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and has been in place since 30 March 2020 respectively. By Thursday 10 September, confirmed COVID-19 cases had increased to seven thousand four hundred and fifty-three (7 453). The national recovery rate stood at 76% (5 635) whilst the death toll increased to two hundred and twenty-two (222).2. 31st Post Cabinet Briefing

The Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Honourable Orpah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Chairperson of the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force on the COVID-19 outbreak noted that Harare and Bulawayo Metropolitan Provinces are the epicentres of the pandemic, while community transmissions account for the majority of the new cases. To step-up testing, the number of testing laboratories countrywide has been increased to 32, following the inclusion of the Dangerous Pathogens Laboratory, Unki Mine and PSI on the inventory of the testing laboratories. Health Care Workers and other frontline workers continue to be prioritized in the testing regime.The following resolutions relating to COVID-19 were made by Cabinet:

The Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Mr Edgar Moyo advised that students should not be charged second term school fees as there was no learning during the COVID-19 induced lockdown period. Mr Moyo also advised the National Assembly during a question and answer session that fees should not be charged in United States dollars, adding that only fees approved by government would be authorised.The National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) advised that the government has pledged to extend the foreign currency non-taxable COVID-19 allowance for civil servants and pensioners to December. The Government in June announced a flat non-taxable COVID-19 allowance of USD75 a month for civil servants and increased their salaries by 50 per cent while pensioners who retired from the civil service also got a flat non-taxable COVID-19 allowance of USD30.The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) on 9 September lifted the suspension of elections in place since the inception of the COVID-19 National Lockdown in March. ZEC announced that all outstanding by-elections are to be held by 5 December.Matabeleland North Member of Parliament Dr Ruth Labode reported that 25 Members of Parliament tested positive for COVID-19. According to Dr Labode, of the 25 MPs, 9 had already tested positive four weeks ago and had gone into self-isolation. Parliament guidelines require that MPs be tested after every two weeks and those who test positive, will immediately go into isolation for 14 days.

From 4 September, returning residents tested within 48 hours before their return have been allowed to self-quarantine at home if that test was negative rather than stay in a quarantine centre while those without certificates were being allowed home if they tested negative at the quarantine centre. Meanwhile, striking doctors and nurses have allegedly been receiving threats from anonymous people, trying to force them to return to work after they downed tools over 80 days ago. The health professionals cited incapacitation and are demanding salaries in United States dollars and the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) to avoid contracting COVID-19.

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) in collaboration with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education are working towards the exclusive provision of buses that will be used by teachers and pupils when schools. This follows the announcement by the government that schools will open on 14 September for Cambridge Examination classes and on 28 September 2020 for ZIMSEC Examination classes. These include Upper Six, Form Four and Grade Seven classes and ZIMSEC examinations will start on 1 December. However, there has been concern over how learners and teachers, especially in urban centres, will be transported to schools after Government banned private commuter omnibuses from operating in March after the country imposed a national lockdown to deal with COVID-19. Reports indicate a significant rise in the number of unlicensed public transporters plying various rural and urban routes ferrying hitchhikers. Some of the transporters are engaging in illegal activities such as contravening lockdown regulations relating to social distancing. Such reports were received in Goromonzi West, Luveve, Chitungwiza North, Chitungwiza South, Harare East, Rushinga and Magunje Constituencies.

4. Unlawful arrests

Police officers arrested 46 people for unlawful gathering while about 30 more fled after they held a party at a bar in Maphane area in Gwanda. According to the Matabeleland South Provincial Police Spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele, 46 people were arrested at Yellow Door Bar in Maphane area. The arrested persons were released after paying an admission of guilt fine of ZWL500 fine each.

On 10 September, police officers unlawfully arrested and detained Takudzwa Ngadziore the President of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) at Harare Central Police Station for allegedly protesting at Impala Car Rental offices on 8 September concerning the company’s alleged role in the use of its vehicles in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa. Takudzwa Ngadziore was charged with contravening section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification & Reform) Act for allegedly participating in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry.

5. Summary of Violations

The table below summarises COVID-19 related human rights violations documented by the Forum Secretariat and Forum Members from 30 March to 11 September 2020.