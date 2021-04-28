Source: Zimbabwe receives 75 mln USD from Global Fund to fight COVID-19

Zimbabwe has received 75 million U.S. dollars from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Tuesday.

The funding is for three years from 2021 to 2023, Mutsvangwa said during a post-cabinet media briefing.

“It should, however, be noted that the government continues to provide resources from its own coffers for the COVID-19 response program, with 11 billion Zimbabwean dollars having been released since the onset of the outbreak,” she said.

Apart from receiving 400,000 vaccine doses that were donated by China, Zimbabwe has also purchased 1.2 million doses of vaccines from the Asian country.

The country launched its vaccination campaign in February, and a total of 353,834 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 57,776 their second as of Monday.